The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Minority forum endorses Abbas, Kalu for speaker, deputy

News Agency Of Nigeria

The forum took the position after diligent interactions with all aspirants for the position of speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

Tajudeen Abbas and Mr Benjamin Kalu [Premium Times]
Tajudeen Abbas and Mr Benjamin Kalu [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

The forum, which is a part of the minority caucus, made this position known in a communique issued at the end of its inaugural meeting in Abuja, on Monday evening.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC), had earlier endorsed Abbas and Kalu for the positions.

The move, however, has met with stiff opposition from other aspirants and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of the forum, Mr Idu Igariwey, said in the communique that the forum had resolved to play a leading role in the formation of the leadership of the 10th Assembly.

Igariwey said that the forum took the position after diligent interactions with all aspirants for the position of speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

We hereby resolve to support the duo of the Mr Tajudeen Abbas and Mr Benjamin Kalu respectively, as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“We have found in the two persons leadership that will allow for fairness, equity, as well as provide equal platform for all political parties represented in Parliament to have a say in the running of the legislature and expression of alternate views on issues of public interest.

“In the next few days, we will be meeting in a larger caucus of the minority parties to discuss and formalise the adoption of the speaker and deputy Speaker designates of the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged all members-elect of the 10th assembly of the house, to join in the election of Abbas and Kalu as presiding officers of the house on June 13.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dana Air supports Hilda Baci with free tickets for 1 year

Dana Air supports Hilda Baci with free tickets for 1 year

Minority forum endorses Abbas, Kalu for speaker, deputy

Minority forum endorses Abbas, Kalu for speaker, deputy

Road crashes claim over 40,000 lives annually in Nigeria - FRSC

Road crashes claim over 40,000 lives annually in Nigeria - FRSC

Yari won't drop senate presidency ambition for APC-endorsed Akpabio

Yari won't drop senate presidency ambition for APC-endorsed Akpabio

Aviation minister vows Nigeria Air will fly before Buhari leaves office in 16 days

Aviation minister vows Nigeria Air will fly before Buhari leaves office in 16 days

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo congratulates Hilda Baci

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo congratulates Hilda Baci

Obanikoro hails Hilda Baci for putting global eyes on Eti-Osa

Obanikoro hails Hilda Baci for putting global eyes on Eti-Osa

FG approves procurement of taxi lighting systems for major airports

FG approves procurement of taxi lighting systems for major airports

NYSC should not be compulsory – Prof. Jega

NYSC should not be compulsory – Prof. Jega

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to be sworn in as President of Nigeria May 29, 2023

Fresh move to stop swearing-in of Tinubu as President

5 major highlights in court this week as tribunal commences petition hearings. [File]

5 interesting developments at presidential tribunal this week

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect.

Tinubu turns to North-Central for SGF appointment

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]

120 heads of state to attend Tinubu's innauguration