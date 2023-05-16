Minority forum endorses Abbas, Kalu for speaker, deputy

The forum, which is a part of the minority caucus, made this position known in a communique issued at the end of its inaugural meeting in Abuja, on Monday evening.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC), had earlier endorsed Abbas and Kalu for the positions.

The move, however, has met with stiff opposition from other aspirants and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

The Chairman of the forum, Mr Idu Igariwey, said in the communique that the forum had resolved to play a leading role in the formation of the leadership of the 10th Assembly.

Igariwey said that the forum took the position after diligent interactions with all aspirants for the position of speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

“We hereby resolve to support the duo of the Mr Tajudeen Abbas and Mr Benjamin Kalu respectively, as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“We have found in the two persons leadership that will allow for fairness, equity, as well as provide equal platform for all political parties represented in Parliament to have a say in the running of the legislature and expression of alternate views on issues of public interest.

“In the next few days, we will be meeting in a larger caucus of the minority parties to discuss and formalise the adoption of the speaker and deputy Speaker designates of the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives,” he said.

