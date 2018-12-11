Melaye says Buhari responsible for hunger, poverty in new song (Video)

Pulse.ng logo
Melaye says Buhari responsible for hunger in new song (Video)

Melaye says Buhari responsible for hunger in new song (Video) play Senator Dino Melaye (Instagram/@dinomelaye)

Senator Dino Melaye has called on Nigerians to vote out President Muhammadu Buhari because he's responsible for hunger and poverty in the country.

In a video posted on his official Instagram account (dinomelaye) on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, the lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial district said the only way to end hunger and poverty is to vote out President Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Dino Melaye play Dino Melaye has been a vocal critic of the current administration (Instagram/dinomelaye)

 

Before he broke out into a song and dance, the lawmaker said the president and his party are responsible for Nigeria's problems.

He said, "There's poverty in the land. Let us say no to poverty. Let us say no to hunger by voting out President Muhammadu Buhari. That's the only way to hunger and poverty.

"Please Nigerians, vote out the APC and that is the only way these pretentious, deceptive people can understand that we know that they're responsible for hunger."

In his song, rendered entirely in the Yoruba language, Melaye accused Buhari of being responsible for the hike in prices for food items like garri and rice.

View this post on Instagram

Say NO to poverty and hunger

A post shared by Senator Dino Melaye (SDM) (@dinomelaye) on

 

The lawmaker is well-known for making songs to mock or attack his political detractors with his most notable target before now being Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, in his viral Ajekun Iya song.

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

