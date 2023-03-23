Matawalle accepts defeat, calls for peace in Zamfara state

In an audio message addressed to the people of Zamfara State, Matawalle stated that he and his supporters must submit to the will of Almighty Allah as all things happen only by His will.

Matawalle takes the higher ground

He wished the governor-elect well as he assumes the position of the governor of the state.

Matawalle recounted his administration's efforts to restore lasting peace in the state through peace dialogues with major stakeholders upon his assumption of office.

He, however, lamented the insecurity bedevilling the state that has resulted in the loss of lives and destruction of properties.

The governor noted that his administration achieved political reconciliation, which paved the way for peaceful campaign rallies and healthy political activities in the state, bringing different political factions into one platform for peace and unity.

Matawalle sought forgiveness from anyone he knowingly or unknowingly offended, acknowledging that he is a human being prone to errors, while urging the incoming administration to work hard to restore peace to the state.

He also called for calm and sympathised with those who lost property in the name of celebration, emphasising that there is no other place like Zamfara State.