Matawalle accepts defeat, calls for peace in Zamfara state

Ima Elijah

Incumbent Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has accepted defeat in the governorship election held on March 18, 2023.

Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has conceded defeat in the governorship election held on March 18, 2023, where he was defeated by the PDP candidate, Dauda Lawal Dare.

In an audio message addressed to the people of Zamfara State, Matawalle stated that he and his supporters must submit to the will of Almighty Allah as all things happen only by His will.

He wished the governor-elect well as he assumes the position of the governor of the state.

Matawalle recounted his administration's efforts to restore lasting peace in the state through peace dialogues with major stakeholders upon his assumption of office.

He, however, lamented the insecurity bedevilling the state that has resulted in the loss of lives and destruction of properties.

The governor noted that his administration achieved political reconciliation, which paved the way for peaceful campaign rallies and healthy political activities in the state, bringing different political factions into one platform for peace and unity.

The governor said, “We have achieved political reconciliation and this paved the way for peaceful campaign rallies and healthy political activities in the state.”

Matawalle sought forgiveness from anyone he knowingly or unknowingly offended, acknowledging that he is a human being prone to errors, while urging the incoming administration to work hard to restore peace to the state.

He also called for calm and sympathised with those who lost property in the name of celebration, emphasising that there is no other place like Zamfara State.

Matawalle expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their commitment, hard work and resilience.

