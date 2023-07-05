ADVERTISEMENT
Maj-Gen. Alabi assumes duty as 41st GOC 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna

Maj-Gen. Bamidele Alabi has taken office as the 41st General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna.

Maj-Gen. Alabi, the 41st GOC 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna state (Credit: Army War College Nigeria - Nigerian Army)
The newly-appointed General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army and Force Commander Operation WHIRL PUNCH, Maj.-Gen. Alabi assumed command on July 3 as the 41st GOC,’’ he stated.

Yahaya stated that Alabi thanked God and the Chief of Army Staff for appointing him as the GOC 1 Division and Force Commander, Operation Whirl Punch in his maiden address.

He also appreciated formation commanders and all principal staff officers of the division for their immense contribution toward the successes so far achieved by the Division.

1 Division is the premier Division of the Nigerian Army; we are one and we must always be ahead,’’ he quoted Alabi as having said.

Alabi tasked officers and soldiers of the division to redouble their efforts to end security challenges bedeviling the division’s Area of Responsibility, Yahaya also stated.

