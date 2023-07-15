Breaking news:
LP strategically positioned to win Edo governorship election - Abure

News Agency Of Nigeria

Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure
Abure said this when Stephen Osemwegie, a governorship aspirant of the party, paid an official visit to the party Secretariat in Abuja.

He said that the party was committed to fielding a competent candidate and would support any aspirant that would enhance the growth and development of Edo people.

He said that a level-playing ground was assured as the primary elections of the party would be free, fair and credible.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that our country is in dire need of competent and quality leaders with capacity and vision and leaders who have what it takes for effective performance.

“Today, I am happy that along this line, we are raising leaders and followers who have bought into that vision to reclaim the country and specifically Edo state.

“The 2024 gubernatorial elections in Edo is going to be a turning point in the history of Edo state.

“We have strategically positioned ourselves to be the party that will take over leadership of Edo state,” he said.

Osemwegie appreciated the party leadership for providing an enabling environment for all the aspirants in the party.

He said that he would make adequate use of the human resources bestowed on the state, by ensuring that unemployment rate was reduced drastically.

“What I am here for is a new deal and new day for Edo state, I have come with a new direction and vision.

“Whatever we have been doing before has not worked, you cannot continue the same thing and expect a different result.

“I am honest, I have integrity, I am transparent and I have an fantastic attitude and that is what I am bringing to the Edo people,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

