LP lawmaker-elect surprised by Tinubu's intelligence after meeting President

Ogar, who was elected on the platform of the Labour Party, will be representing the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State in the 10th National Assembly.

He made the remarks after attending a meeting of National Assembly members-elect with Tinubu to resolve the uncertainties beclouding the emergence of new principal officers in the two chambers.

Addressing newsmen in the early hours of Friday, June 9, 2023, the Abia lawmaker-elect spoke glowingly about the President, whom he believed is well-prepared to serve Nigerians.

He said, “Today is my best day; today I’m so happy that I’m an elected member, seeing my President talking. In fact, I never knew that this man was so intelligent.

“He is so prepared to serve this country. During my meeting with him, I saw the love, the character, the charisma, and the belief that Nigeria can be a better nation.

“So I’m so glad that the meeting we have today is going to take us a little bit to a more stabilised House.”

Speaking further, Ogar noted that he's less concerned about his political difference, stressing that the most important thing is the President's plans to grow the country.

“As of now, the party is not the issue; we’re talking about building the nation,” he added.

Ogar's streak-ending victory

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ogar as the winner of the February 25 election after amassing a total of 11,822 votes to beat his closest opponent and All Progressives Congress candidate, Nkiru Onyejeocha, who scored 8,752 votes.