LP-dominated Enugu House of Assembly elects PDP lawmaker as speaker

Ezenta Ezeani (PDP-Igbo-Etiti East) was elected as the deputy speaker of the Assembly.

The two principal officers were elected unopposed at the inauguration of the Assembly.

In his inaugural speech, Ugwu, deputy speaker at the 7th Assembly, expressed profound appreciation to God for making the day possible.

He also appreciated his colleagues for entrusting him with the assembly leadership, promising not to disappoint them.

Ugwu promised that his leadership would be fair to all members and to newly-elected lawmakers, irrespective of party affiliations.

He said he would use the representation of different parties to strengthen the assembly and not to weaken it.

He assured people in Enugu State that the 8th Assembly would live up to expectation by delivering dividends of democracy to them.

The Assembly, he added, would adopt negotiation and diplomacy in resolving conflicts that might arise with the Executive arm of government.

Ugwu solicited for the cooperation and support of his colleagues in achieving the lofty objectives of the current Assembly.

He said other principal officers of the Assembly would be named at the next adjourned date on July 11.