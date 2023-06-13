ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

LP-dominated Enugu House of Assembly elects PDP lawmaker as speaker

News Agency Of Nigeria

Standing House rules prevented the majority party from electing any of its newcomer lawmakers for the top position.

Uche Ugwu is the new speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly [Facebook/Rt Hon Uche Ugwu]
Uche Ugwu is the new speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly [Facebook/Rt Hon Uche Ugwu]

Recommended articles

Ezenta Ezeani (PDP-Igbo-Etiti East) was elected as the deputy speaker of the Assembly.

The two principal officers were elected unopposed at the inauguration of the Assembly.

In his inaugural speech, Ugwu, deputy speaker at the 7th Assembly, expressed profound appreciation to God for making the day possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also appreciated his colleagues for entrusting him with the assembly leadership, promising not to disappoint them.

Ugwu promised that his leadership would be fair to all members and to newly-elected lawmakers, irrespective of party affiliations.

He said he would use the representation of different parties to strengthen the assembly and not to weaken it.

He assured people in Enugu State that the 8th Assembly would live up to expectation by delivering dividends of democracy to them.

The Assembly, he added, would adopt negotiation and diplomacy in resolving conflicts that might arise with the Executive arm of government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ugwu solicited for the cooperation and support of his colleagues in achieving the lofty objectives of the current Assembly.

He said other principal officers of the Assembly would be named at the next adjourned date on July 11.

The Labour Party (LP) has 10 out of the 14 seats in the Enugu State House of Assembly, but standing rules of the legislative chamber prevented any of the party's newcomers from attaining the principal positions.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi tenders more documents in evidence against Tinubu

Peter Obi tenders more documents in evidence against Tinubu

LP-dominated Enugu House of Assembly elects PDP lawmaker as speaker

LP-dominated Enugu House of Assembly elects PDP lawmaker as speaker

Peter Obi congratulates Hilda Baci on Guinness World Record

Peter Obi congratulates Hilda Baci on Guinness World Record

Akpabio visits Wike after becoming Senate president

Akpabio visits Wike after becoming Senate president

Ondo's Governor Akeredolu takes 21-day medical leave

Ondo's Governor Akeredolu takes 21-day medical leave

Anambra new speaker tasked to lead Assembly in humility

Anambra new speaker tasked to lead Assembly in humility

Illicit drugs labs threat to public health, national security – Marwa

Illicit drugs labs threat to public health, national security – Marwa

Nigeria Air was to avoid past mistakes, says Sirika

Nigeria Air was to avoid past mistakes, says Sirika

US to rejoin UNESCO after 12 years

US to rejoin UNESCO after 12 years

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed appointed managing partner of international lobbying firm

Peter Obi [Channels TV]

Peter Obi tenders more evidence in Presidential Election Tribunal

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan [Tope Brown/NASS]

Senate approves Tinubu's request to appoint 20 special advisers

Atiku Abubakar [Daily Trust]

Atiku's petition hearing progresses with incomplete INEC documents