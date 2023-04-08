Leave Nigeria and never come back - Fani-Kayode tells Obi

Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister, said this in reaction to Obi's outcry that was under pressure to leave the country following his decision to challenge the outcome of the presidential election.

The former Anambra State governor also accused the ruling party and some government agencies of trying to divert the country’s attention from the alleged infractions that characterised the just concluded polls.

His statement was a reaction to an audio leak allegedly containing his conversation with the Founder and Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the audio leak in a series of tweets on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, the Labour Party flag-bearer said, “These have come and continued to manifest in different ways, such as the malicious accusation of the Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed, the circulation of a fake doctored audio call, and a pressure on me to leave the country.”

Reacting via Twitter, Fani-Kayode said Obi need not raise any alarm and should do the country a favour by going on a permanent exile.