Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has withdrawn the appointment of Festus Adedayo as his special adviser on media and publicity.

Lawan appointed Adedayo as his spokesman on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Adedayo's announcement sparked controversy especially on Twitter following his opinion of the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

In a statement by Mohammed Isa, special assistant to the Senate President, Lawan gave no specific reason for the reversal.

"The office of the President of the Senate has reviewed the appointment of Mr. Festus Adedayo as Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President of the Senate and decided to rescind its decision on the appointment, and wishes Mr. Adebayo the best in his future endeavours," the statement said.

A replacement for the role has not been announced.

Earlier, some members of the APC had expressed displeasure over Adedayo's appointment.

Addressing journalists at the APC campaign office in Abuja on Thursday, June 20, 2019, Ayobami Oyalowo said Adedayo shared divergent views with that of the APC government.

"You cannot drive an agenda with people who don't believe in that agenda...how will you achieve your purpose If you bring in people who fought against your agenda," he said.