Convener of the group, Mshelia Lazarus made the position of the Northern Christian Network known in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

The group while congratulating Lalong on his emergence as the campaign DG, expressed confidence in his capacity to deliver.

According to the group, the choice of Lalong would to a greater extent douse the raging controversies and heated debates being generated over the Muslim-Muslim ticket by the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The group, therefore,urged critical political stakeholders from the country, especially the North Central geopolitical zone where Lalong hails from to rally round one of their own to enable him to succeed in the given task.

The group also appealed to Christians in the country to see Lalong as one of their own who would ensure their interest is well protected in the ruling party.

The group maintained that one person that will be a masterstroke and game changer for Bola Tinubu’s candidacy is the Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF), Lalong.

“Lalong is a quintessential and grassroots politician who will be able to galvanize his influence in delivering a victory for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“The choice of Lalong who is an influential Northern politician and a devoted but detrabalised Christian from the ruling party, will no doubt, kindle hope among the Christian community in the country.

“Lalong, who is the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum was able to galvanize and rally all his colleagues from the North to insist on a power shift to the South.

“He was instrumental in seeing to it that the cabals who were bent on foisting a Northern candidate on the party as flag bearer did not succeed, thus, paving the way for the seamless emergence of Tinubu at the convention in Abuja.

“The last-minute intervention of the Lalong-led NGF changed the equation in favour of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu”, the group said.

The group also alluded to the efforts of Lalong in engendering peace and harmonious living on the Plateau, saying, his emergence would be a game changer for the party.

“The emergence of Lalong as governor changed the narrative on the Plateau as the state has largely witnessed relative peace as against the recurrent clashes it had recorded in the ugly past.

“Lalong due to his sensitivity to the religious and ethnic leanings of the people on the Plateau, has been able to engender peaceful coexistence and promote harmonious living among the people.

“He has been able to scale down the spate of conflicts and tension on the Plateau”, the group said.

The group said besides the foregoing, Lalong is competently qualified and has garnered the needed experience to lead the APC to victory.

“Lalong has before now served as a lawmaker in the Plateau State House of Assembly where he rose to become Speaker of the House aside handling other sensitive responsibilities in the House.

“As chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Lalong as first among equals, has been able to galvanize his 18 other fellow governors from the North and had coordinated the affairs of the Forum without hitches.