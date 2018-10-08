news

Jimi Agbaje, candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 Lagos governorship election, has taken a swipe at former governor, Bola Tinubu, for trying to impose former commissioner, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the state's next governor.

Sanwo-Olu is the elected candidate of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) for next year's election and won the party's primary election over incumbent, Akinwunmi Ambode, largely due to the influence wielded by Tinubu, the party's national leader and political godfather in Lagos.

In a statement signed by Agbaje on Monday, October 8, 2018, he said the fate of Lagos should not be decided by one man, clearly referring to Tinubu, but by the people of the state.

"One man should and must not determine the person occupying Alausa. The fate and direction of everyone living in Lagos should be determined by all who live in this Great state," he said

He further promised that his government will be run with minimal interference, and vowed to work for the people, minimise waste and focus on areas critical to the welfare of all Lagosians .

He said, "I will empower all arms of the Government from the Local Governments up. The Local Government is crucial and must be the first point of call for Lagosians. We will promote a Lagos State accountable to all its people.

"Most of the job qualifications we attain from our higher education institutions are not the jobs needed today in Lagos State. There has to be a shift to Lagos specific requirements determining what is being encouraged as job qualifications in Lagos State.

"Thus we must have a Lagos that recognises what it needs and a Lagos that encourages qualifications in those areas, driven right through the educational system.

"For Our teeming youth who have already passed through the system and still remain unemployed, your skills may be required in other places around the world. We would look at alternative means such as freelancing as a viable means of employment.

"This allows you to gain employment work in other countries but from the comfort of your own home in Lagos State. It is already happening and my government will expand this trend.

"My government will work with the business, labor, the financial world, and our educational system for the best brains available to modernize our Institutions and economy, eliminating waste and duplication.

"Who is to be imposed as governor of Lagos State isn't important. "What is very important is who the people of Lagos would want to be their Governor.

"In the end, the Lagos this generation desires can be won. It exists, it is real, it is possible, it is ours. I thank you all and look forward to meeting as many of you as possible over the next few months."

Agbaje vs Sanwo-Olu

Agbaje won the PDP's primary election with 1,100 votes to beat his only opponent, Deji Doherty (742 votes), according to the result announced on Friday, October 5, 2018.

Agbaje lost the 2015 governorship election to Ambode by over 150,000 votes before also losing the national chairmanship of the PDP to Uche Secondus in 2017.

The battle to become the next Lagos governor in 2019 is primed to be a showdown between Sanwo-Olu and Agbaje.