Labour Party’s women leader assassinated in Kaduna State

What happened: The gunmen reportedly stormed her residence on Monday night and shot her dead while her husband sustained gunshot injuries on his leg.

The credibility of this information: Confirming the incident on Tuesday, November 28, Edward Simon Buju, the Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, Zone 3, Kaduna State, described the late women leader as a dynamic, hardworking and dedicated woman who died at a time the party and the country needed her most.

While encouraging the people of Kaura Local Government and the party faithful to be law-abiding, Buju called on the Nigeria police to investigate and bring to book those responsible for her untimely demise.

What the police said: Police authorities in the state are yet to comment on the incident.