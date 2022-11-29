The Labour Party Women Leader in Kaura, Kaduna State, Victoria Chintex, was on Monday, November 28, 2022, shot dead by suspected assassins.
Labour Party’s women leader assassinated in Kaduna State
Police authorities in the state are yet to comment on the incident...
Recommended articles
What happened: The gunmen reportedly stormed her residence on Monday night and shot her dead while her husband sustained gunshot injuries on his leg.
The credibility of this information: Confirming the incident on Tuesday, November 28, Edward Simon Buju, the Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, Zone 3, Kaduna State, described the late women leader as a dynamic, hardworking and dedicated woman who died at a time the party and the country needed her most.
While encouraging the people of Kaura Local Government and the party faithful to be law-abiding, Buju called on the Nigeria police to investigate and bring to book those responsible for her untimely demise.
What the police said: Police authorities in the state are yet to comment on the incident.
Details shortly....
Meanwhile read this: Is Nigerian politics designed to play dirty on women? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng