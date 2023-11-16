Labour Party welcomes merger proposition 3 months after rejecting it

In August, the National Secretary of the Labour Party, Umar Farouk had dismissed a report about a possible merger between the party and other opposition parties, saying the “Labour Party will never merge with any party.”

Three months down the line, the party has made a u-turn, welcoming a call by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on major political parties to form a coalition against the ruling APC.

While hosting a delegation from the national executive committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, Atiku said major parties need to come together as a united force against the APC to ensure Nigeria does not slide into a one-party state.

The former VP said, “We have all seen how the APC is increasingly turning Nigeria into a dictatorship of one party. If we don’t come together to challenge what the ruling party is trying to create, our democracy will suffer for it, and the consequences of it will affect the generations yet unborn.”

Reacting to Atiku’s proposition, Obiora Ifoh, the acting National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, in an interview with ThePunch on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, welcomed the notion, describing it as a good idea every Nigerian should consider.

Ifoh said the current political dispensation in the country is not a true democracy, adding that any proposition to install democracy in Nigeria is accepted.

“Atiku’s call is a proposition, and every Nigeria will consider a good proposition that is meant to remove the Octopus in power because they are not democrats.

“Every Nigerian is interested in having a true democracy. What we have now is far away from democracy. So, if there is a preposition by opposition elements to ensure that democracy is installed, why not? That preposition must be given a good thought. Anything that will make Nigerians witness democracy is accepted,” the LP chieftain said.

However, while the Labour Party subscribes to Atiku's notion, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has said that the merger proposition would only be supported if Atiku would close ranks with Rabiu Kwankwaso and support him to emerge as the presidential candidate of the proposed coalition.