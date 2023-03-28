ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Labour Party to return ₦25m nomination fee to family of deceased aspirant

Nurudeen Shotayo

The aspirant died last Friday after paying ₦25m for the Labour Party governorship nomination form to contest in the party's primary.

Imo governorship aspirant, Humphrey Anumudu.
Imo governorship aspirant, Humphrey Anumudu.

Recommended articles

This was disclosed by the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, while speaking after a meeting with the party's National Assembly lawmakers-elect in Abuja on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Abure also used the opportunity to reject the widespread suggestion that National Assembly members elected on the Labour Party platform will defect to other political parties.

The announcement came on the same day the Labour Party also reduced its nomination fees for the Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states governorship elections from ₦25 million to ₦15 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anumudu, who had purchased the party's form to contest in the Labour Party primary ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, died in his Lagos home on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Abure said the decision to return the nomination fee was conceived out of the need to convey empathy and compassion to the bereaved family.

Abure's words:You will recall that one of our aspirants in Imo State lost his life. I am pleased to announce to members of the public and members of the Labour Party family and his immediate family that the party will refund the nomination fee of N25 million that he spent.

“We feel that we need to do this the support the family and show leadership of compassion, of empathy and that is what the Labour Party stands for.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour Party to return ₦25m nomination fee to family of deceased aspirant

Labour Party to return ₦25m nomination fee to family of deceased aspirant

Ghana university offers admission to Nigerian students at Enugu trade fair

Ghana university offers admission to Nigerian students at Enugu trade fair

There will peaceful transmission of power to Tinubu on May 29 - FG insists

There will peaceful transmission of power to Tinubu on May 29 - FG insists

Sanwo-Olu praises Tinubu as 'master strategist' in 71st birthday message

Sanwo-Olu praises Tinubu as 'master strategist' in 71st birthday message

Ihedioha withdraws from Imo gov race, apologises to supporters

Ihedioha withdraws from Imo gov race, apologises to supporters

Making me Senate President would bring peace to Nigeria - Kalu tells Buhari

Making me Senate President would bring peace to Nigeria - Kalu tells Buhari

LP reduces nomination fee for 3 governorship elections to ₦15 million

LP reduces nomination fee for 3 governorship elections to ₦15 million

Buhari believes Tinubu will give Nigerians effective leadership

Buhari believes Tinubu will give Nigerians effective leadership

INEC presents certificate of return to Governor AbdulRazaq, 25 others in Kwara

INEC presents certificate of return to Governor AbdulRazaq, 25 others in Kwara

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi's running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Democracy will end in Nigeria if Tinubu is sworn in - Datti talks tough

Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke. (Channels TV)

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti. (TheSun)

Peter Obi did well for us but I’ve won an election before without him —  Alex Otti

Former Abia governor, Orji Uzo Kalu and former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (TheSun)

Èmi Lọ Kàn: Orji-Uzo Kalu borrows Tinubu's words for Senate President bid