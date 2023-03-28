Labour Party to return ₦25m nomination fee to family of deceased aspirant

This was disclosed by the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, while speaking after a meeting with the party's National Assembly lawmakers-elect in Abuja on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Abure also used the opportunity to reject the widespread suggestion that National Assembly members elected on the Labour Party platform will defect to other political parties.

The announcement came on the same day the Labour Party also reduced its nomination fees for the Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states governorship elections from ₦25 million to ₦15 million.

Anumudu, who had purchased the party's form to contest in the Labour Party primary ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, died in his Lagos home on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Abure said the decision to return the nomination fee was conceived out of the need to convey empathy and compassion to the bereaved family.

Abure's words: “You will recall that one of our aspirants in Imo State lost his life. I am pleased to announce to members of the public and members of the Labour Party family and his immediate family that the party will refund the nomination fee of N25 million that he spent.