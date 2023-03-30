The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Labour Party suspends 11 executive members for anti-party activities in Nasarawa State

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Woman Leader, and party chairmen in seven local government areas of the state are among the executives suspended.

labour party flag (TheGuardianNg)

This is contained in a statement issued in Lafia on Thursday and signed by Mr Alex Emmanuel, Party Chairman and Mr Ashime Benjamin, Assistant State Secretary.

It stated that the suspension was pronounced in conjunction with the national body of the party to stave recurrence.

The suspended executive members were state and local government party officials who were allegedly involved in ant-party activities at the March 18 elections.

With reference to a complaint made to LP headquarters dated March 24 and the responses received, we bring to your notice that the suspended members have gone contrary to the party’s Constitution.

“They violated Article 19, Part ‘B’ of the Constitution that stipulates disciplinary measures for anti-party activities that lead to embarrassment, contempt, and ridicule of the party,’’ the statement read.

It stressed that the officials endorsed a certain political party at the just-concluded governorship election without recourse to the LP thereby ridiculing the party.

The LP recalled that when its governorship candidate, Mr Joseph Ewuga stepped down and declared his support for the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship candidate, Mr David Ombugadu, he duly informed the party.

“In the build up to the governorship election, Ewuga stepped down for the PDP candidate and he informed the party and we communicated same to the national body of our great party,’’ the statement also read.

Those suspended included the State Secretary of the party, Mr Dahiru Abubakar, the Women Leader, Hajia Hajara Dalhatu, the Treasurer, Mr Musa Doma, and the Lafia Local Government Area party chairman, Mr Muhammad Aliyu.

Others were party chairmen in seven local government areas of the state.

The statement added that a five-man committee had been constituted to further investigate the suspended members’ activities and if found guilty would face further disciplinary action.

The committee has two weeks to conduct the assignment, it stated.

Labour Party suspends 11 executive members for anti-party activities in Nasarawa State

