Labour Party adopts PDP's Makinde as Oyo governorship candidate

LP chairman, Sadiq Atayese, told a news conference that the state's Working Committee of the party believed in the emergence of Makinde, a candidate with character, competence and capacity in the interest of the citizens.

He said, however, that the electorate should vote for LP candidates at the state assembly elections.

"Going by the results of the February 25 presidential election and political realities in our state, it is obvious that no individual party can win the coming gubernatorial election single-handedly.

"The main priority should be to ensure that citizens win through the election of a candidate that best serves their collective interests.

"Against this backdrop, the right thing now is for parties and their candidates to form alliances with candidates of like ideology," he said.

According to Atayese, LP in Oyo State has decided to work with the candidate whose ideology tallies with its own in terms of security of lives and property, infrastructural development, food security, education and human capital development.

"It is of note that the present PDP administration under Governor Makinde has presented its scorecard from the health sector with the provisions of Primary Healthcare Centres in every ward to security and others.

"There is no doubt that his governance ideas in the establishment of Park Management System which other state now emulate has made him to be a leader with uncommon innovation.

"From our evaluation as a party, Makinde has done well and we know that continuous development of a state is a function of stability in governance," he said.

Atayese stressed that there had been meaningful development in Oyo State in the last four years; hence, it was only logical that the good work should continue.

"We have the responsibility to maintain the nobility of our heritage and we the citizens have to stand by it.

"We took a thorough assessment of the various governorship candidates for the March 11 election in terms of character, competence, capacity and compassion for the people.