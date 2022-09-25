RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kwara South stakeholders protest exclusion from APC campaign council

News Agency Of Nigeria

Leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Kwara South have protested an alleged exclusion of members of the zone from the party’s Presidential Campaign Council.

An APC party supporter waves the party's flag at an election campaign rally in Edo State [Twitter/@PastorIzeIyamu]
An APC party supporter waves the party's flag at an election campaign rally in Edo State [Twitter/@PastorIzeIyamu]

He said such exclusion was an affront on the collective sensibility of APC members from the zone.

He added that it would not augur well to exclude the zone that had sacrificed more for the party.

Members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council that made the list from Kwara in the just released names include: Gov. Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, La’Aziz Jimoh, Mr Issa Aremu, Mr Issa Onilu.

Others are Mr Rahman Giwa, Sen Gbemisola Saraki, Sen Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Is'haq Modibbo Kawu and Baba Rasaq, the Governor’s younger brother

Daramola expressed worries over the development, adding that all the names released were from Kwara Central and this remained great concern that must be rectified without delay by the leadership of the party.

He said that this is how marginalisation began, but added that such must not be allowed to stand as it would jeopardise the unity of the party in the state.

He said that the lopsidedness should be holistically addressed in a comprehensive manner that would bring about cohesion in the APC.

According to him, “we should not entertain the impending marginalisation because our fear is that if Sen Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party eventually wins, I hope we won’t be facing same in future appointments.

The statement said that the people of Kwara South APC would not fail to tell such obvious truth, adding that the people had so many competent hands that could function well and add value to the campaign council.

Daramola also frowned at the alienation of Kwara North from the campaign council, stressing that such exclusion was capable of destabilising the party ahead of the general elections.

He urged the governor to immediately intervene, to forestall the danger such exclusion could pose to the unity of the party as the electioneering campaign began.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kwara South stakeholders protest exclusion from APC campaign council

