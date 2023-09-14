ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kwara Govt to include traditional rulers in policy implementation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner emphasised that the traditional institution plays a role in maintaining peaceful co-existence in the state and nation at large.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.
Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Recommended articles

Hon. Abdullahi Bata, the State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, gave the assurance in Ilorin, when he paid a courtesy visit on the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

The commissioner said that the visit was made to identify with the Emir and also seek his royal blessings on assumption of the cabinet responsible for the traditional institutions. He emphasised the important roles the traditional institution played in maintenance of peaceful co-existence in the state and the nation as a whole.

Bata expressed appreciation to the Emir for the warm reception accorded him during the visit, while assuring that he would always make himself available to deliberate on issues bothering on the development of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended the Emir for the support given to the State Governor, Malam Abdulrahaman AbdulRazaq, and his appointees in the last four years.

In his response, Gambari expressed happiness with the commissioner’s visit, saying it would afford them the opportunity to discuss issues relating to the affairs of the state and the traditional institutions respectively.

The Emir expressed optimism that Bata would bring his vast experience to bear for the betterment of all in the state. The traditional ruler added that the Emirate would give the necessary support needed and proffer possible solutions for the development of the state.

Gambari prayed that God would guide the commissioner in manning the affairs of the ministry.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu hails former PDP chairman Tukur at 88

Tinubu hails former PDP chairman Tukur at 88

Nigeria on pathway to economic prosperity – FG

Nigeria on pathway to economic prosperity – FG

Supreme Court will give us justice - PDP assures Nigerians

Supreme Court will give us justice - PDP assures Nigerians

FG certifies Lagos Blue rail safe for passenger operations

FG certifies Lagos Blue rail safe for passenger operations

Agenda 2050 is clear on Nigeria’s destination in 30 years - Former minister

Agenda 2050 is clear on Nigeria’s destination in 30 years - Former minister

7 scavengers arrested for allegedly vandalising Abuja light rail infrastructure

7 scavengers arrested for allegedly vandalising Abuja light rail infrastructure

New Soun of Ogbomoso completes traditional rites, enters palace

New Soun of Ogbomoso completes traditional rites, enters palace

Nigeria, India join forces to accelerate innovation, digital economy growth

Nigeria, India join forces to accelerate innovation, digital economy growth

Niger govt to construct, rehabilitate 1,500km roads in 4 years

Niger govt to construct, rehabilitate 1,500km roads in 4 years

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Onochie characterised Obi's actions as an attempt to manipulate his supporters into seeking a violent change of government.

'Pull in this clown,' Lauretta Onochie calls for Peter Obi's arrest

Attah's win was met with resistance by the Eti-Osa residents and was further challenged in court by opposing parties

Tribunal removes Atta of LP, orders supplementary election in Eti-Osa

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar

Obi, Atiku set to challenge PEPC's judgement at Supreme Court

Durojaiye Ogunsanya [TVC]

Tinubu's classmate from Chicago State University finally speaks out