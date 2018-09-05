Pulse.ng logo
Kwankwaso says poverty is Nigeria's biggest problem

He said the current government of the APC has proven to be worse than that of the PDP.

  • Published:
Former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso

(Pulse)

Aspirant for the 2019 presidential election, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has identified poverty as Nigeria's biggest problem, something he said the current government of President Muhammadu Buhari is incapable of fighting effectively.

The former Kano State governor said this while visiting Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, at the Government House on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

Among other challenges such as insecurity and unemployment, Kwankwaso said the current government of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) has proven to be worse than that of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

He said, "We were thinking that Peoples Democratic Party is bad but now, we realise it is better than the All Progressive Congress.

"This is because the opportunity given to them to govern is not being handled well, we worked assiduously in 2014-2015 for APC but now, we are seeing the difference.

"The leaders lack the capacity to do certain things, that is why the country is facing insecurity and unemployment.

"Poverty is the biggest challenge in the country so we must ensure the leadership checks the leakages."

Kwankwaso is one in a long list of the aspirants contesting on the platform of the PDP. The list includes former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, and former governors, Sule Lamido, Attahiru Bafarawa, Jonah Jang, Ahmed Makarfi, as well as former Senate President, David Mark.

