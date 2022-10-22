RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kwankwaso commissions Institute in Kano to commemorate his 66th birthday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Saturday commissioned a leadership institute in Kano to commemorate his 66th birthday.

NNPP Presidential candidate commissioning a Leadership Institute in Kano, in commemoration of his 66th birthday.
NNPP Presidential candidate commissioning a Leadership Institute in Kano, in commemoration of his 66th birthday.

Read Also

According to him, “The Institute has affiliation with national and International learning institutions in the United Kingdom, India and Asia.

“It will run the Interim Joint Matriculation Board Examination (IJMB), to allow youths qualify for admissions into Nigerian and foreign universities at advanced level,” he said.

Kwankwaso appealed to Kano populace to make judicious use of the Institute.

While speaking at the occasion, the Senatorial candidate of the NNPP in Kano Central, Sen. Rufai Hanga, commended Kwankwaso for the laudable achievement.

He appealed to other politicians to emulate Kwankwaso, by marking their birthdays with beneficial projects rather than travelling abroad “to cut cakes.”

He expressed optimism that the Institute would shape upcoming leaders and provide quality academic results to students of the institute.

A cross section of Kano residents also commended Kwankwaso for the project, saying that it would boost Kano youths’ leadership skills.

Mr Umar Alhassan, one of the residents, said the initiative would breed a new set of well oriented and talented leaders.

He commended Kwankwaso for his huge investment in the education sector when he was the governor of Kano State.

Another resident, Mr Shu’aibu Aminu, lauded the efforts of Kwankwaso, saying that the Institute would surely provide “a modified set of politicians and leaders”.

The event attracted the Vice Presidential Candidate of the party, Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

Also in attendance were the party’s Chairman, Prof. Rufai Alkali and other key personalities in the party from across the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari departs Nigeria Sunday for First World Bio Summit in South Korea

Buhari departs Nigeria Sunday for First World Bio Summit in South Korea

Kwankwaso commissions Institute in Kano to commemorate his 66th birthday

Kwankwaso commissions Institute in Kano to commemorate his 66th birthday

Lottery, betting sites not banned in Anambra – Govt

Lottery, betting sites not banned in Anambra – Govt

Gov Okowa congratulates Wike over presidential award

Gov Okowa congratulates Wike over presidential award

Buhari inaugurates 1bn dollars petroleum products offtake facility

Buhari inaugurates 1bn dollars petroleum products offtake facility

Amaechi buries father-in-law

Amaechi buries father-in-law

Edo CP removes DPO accused of killing suspect in Apostle Suleman attack

Edo CP removes DPO accused of killing suspect in Apostle Suleman attack

Dangote demands arrest of importers of foreign textile materials

Dangote demands arrest of importers of foreign textile materials

How we begged Tinubu to allow Sanwo-Olu go for 2nd term - CAN Chairman

How we begged Tinubu to allow Sanwo-Olu go for 2nd term - CAN Chairman

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Peter Obi visits Ahmad Gumi

What Nigerians think about Peter Obi's visit to Sheikh Gumi

Festus Keyamo says he is not about to abandon his principles for corrupt politicians (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Festus Keyamo, others told to resign as ministers or be sacked

Wike and Sanwo-Olu

BREAKING: Wike betrays PDP Lagos, endorses Sanwo-Olu

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State endorsed his Lagos counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term (Vanguard)

Lagos PDP condemns Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu