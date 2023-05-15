The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kogi's Yahaya Bello wins 'Governor of the Year' award

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yahaya Bello dedicated the award to his late mother, members of his team and the people of Kogi.

Yahaya Bello is currently Nigeria's youngest governor [Premium TImes]
Yahaya Bello is currently Nigeria's youngest governor [Premium TImes]

Recommended articles

The Awards was organised by Global Excellence, one of Nigeria's leading news, entertainment, and lifestyle magazines in Lagos.

The committee on the awards, in a statement in Lokoja on Monday, said Bello was singled out for the award in recognition of his achievements in the growth and development of Kogi.

"This recognition has been corroborated by respected national and international organisations, including his unrelenting commitment to human capital development, empowerment, and infrastructure growth in the education and health sectors of the state’s economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The commissioning of impactful and first-of-their-kind projects in the state by President Muhammadu Buhari was an eye opener to the extent of development in Kogi in seven years," it stated.

It noted that on different occasions, the state had also consistently stood out from the crowd in the World Bank's States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability programme, among other first-time feats of the state under Bello.

Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi Commissioner for Information, who received the award in Lagos on behalf of the governor said, "We thank Global Excellence Communications, Publishers of the Global Excellence Magazine for the award conferred on Bello.

"Bello has delivered landmark projects, including the Reference Hospital that boasts of equipment, many of which are debuting in Africa.

"The world-class model science secondary schools, health institutions and other critical infrastructure such as roads, marked a year of an incredible performance by the phenomenal architect of a new confluence state.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Bello Care Programme, which has offered near-free medicare to the people is also gradually improving life expectancy in the state.

"It is, therefore, not in doubt that the governor is deserving of this prestigious award which he has dedicated to his late mother, members of his team and the entire people of Kogi for their incredible support over the years," Fanwo said.

The convener of the Awards, Mayor Akinpelu, explained that the essence of the recognition was to encourage leaders to do more.

He also said the award was to challenge others in their chosen careers despite the challenges confronting the country, particularly in the areas of security and economy.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NYSC should be mandatory, for military – Prof. Jega

NYSC should be mandatory, for military – Prof. Jega

Kogi's Yahaya Bello wins 'Governor of the Year' award

Kogi's Yahaya Bello wins 'Governor of the Year' award

Chibok girl escapes Boko Haram captors after 9 years, 2 husbands, 3 children

Chibok girl escapes Boko Haram captors after 9 years, 2 husbands, 3 children

120 heads of state to attend Tinubu's innauguration

120 heads of state to attend Tinubu's innauguration

Resident doctors begin 5-day warning strike on Wednesday

Resident doctors begin 5-day warning strike on Wednesday

Why Orji Kalu will not be Senate President - Adamu Garba

Why Orji Kalu will not be Senate President - Adamu Garba

Ezekwesili amused as Ghanaians claim Hilda Baci, Tiwa Savage

Ezekwesili amused as Ghanaians claim Hilda Baci, Tiwa Savage

US imposes visa restrictions on individuals who undermined 2023 elections

US imposes visa restrictions on individuals who undermined 2023 elections

Inflation rate rises to 22.22% in April, still highest in 17 years

Inflation rate rises to 22.22% in April, still highest in 17 years

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus were vocal supporters of Tinubu

Tinubu appoints Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, other Nollywood stars

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to be sworn in as President of Nigeria May 29, 2023

Fresh move to stop swearing-in of Tinubu as President

President Muhammadu Buhari (right) will hand over office to Bola Tinubu (middle) on May 29, 2023, as constitutionally required [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Why Tinubu will be sworn in on May 29 despite court cases, explained

5 major highlights in court this week as tribunal commences petition hearings. [File]

5 interesting developments at presidential tribunal this week