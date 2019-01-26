The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu has condemned the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

On Friday, January 26, 2019, President Buhari announced the suspension of the CJN, who has been accused of failing to declare his assets.

Moghalu, in a statement issued to newsmen, described the President’s action as a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari set aside the constitution by “suspending” the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen. This action is a serious threat to Nigeria’s democracy and a gross violation of the rule of law, which must not stand.

“The purported suspension of the CJN is a dangerous culmination of President Buhari’s contempt for the rule of law, which includes disobeying court orders.

ALSO READ: Onnoghen: Frank writes US, UN, others

“To preserve the country’s democracy, President Buhari needs to reinstate Justice Onnoghen back to office without delay and allow the due process of the law in handling whatever legal infractions the CJN may have committed.”

Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed has since been sworn in as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.