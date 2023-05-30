King Charles congratulates Tinubu, Shettima on their inauguration

His Majesty King Charles III, in a message conveyed his warmest congratulations to President Tinubu.

"Dear Mr. President, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to you on your inauguration as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to send you every possible good wish as you assume the many responsibilities of your office."

The monarch acknowledged the deep bond and shared Commonwealth partnership between the United Kingdom and Nigeria. King Charles III expressed his anticipation for building an even stronger friendship between the two countries during President Tinubu's tenure. He also highlighted the responsibility that comes with assuming the office of the President and extended his best wishes to President Tinubu in fulfilling his duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Kingdom was represented at the inauguration ceremony in Abuja by a delegation headed by The Rt Hon Helen Grant OBE MP, who serves as the Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Nigeria and Special Envoy on Girls' Education. Accompanying her was Dr. Richard Montgomery CMG, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria.

Helen Grant, as the Prime Minister's Special Envoy on Trade to Nigeria and Girls' Education, emphasised the importance of strengthening the bilateral trade and investment partnership between the UK and Nigeria for the benefit of both nations.

She expressed her commitment to working closely with the new administration to achieve this goal. Additionally, Grant highlighted her dedication to promoting quality education for girls in Nigeria, which remains a top priority in her agenda.