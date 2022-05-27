Kazeem beats incumbent, Omititi to secure Mushin Constituency 2 APC ticket

Announcing the result, the Chairman of a three-man APC Electoral Committee, Mr Abiodun Salami, said that Kazeem scored 16 votes while Olawale scored 11.

Salami said that 30 ad-hoc delegates were drawn from the six wards in the constituency.

According to him, 29 were accredited and they voted, while one was absent.

He said: “After the sorting and counting of votes, Mr Yinka Kazeem scored 16 votes while Hon. Olayiwola Olawale polled 11 votes.

“Mr Kabir Isiba scored one vote, Mr Rasak Sunmonu scored one vote while Mr Wale Arogundade, Mr Toyin Lawal, Mr Olasupo Moga have no vote.”

“Having conducted the election, I, Abiodun Salami, hereby declare Mr Yinka Kazeem the Candidate for the APC Mushin Constituency II.”

Speaking to newsmen, Kazeem said that the election was peaceful, free and fair, and thanked the delegates for casting their votes for him.

The APC candidate said that he would represent his constituents by sponsoring bills that would improve their lives.

However, Mr Nureni Akinsanya, the incumbent lawmaker for Mushin Constituency II, won the primary election in his constituency.

Announcing the result, Mr Jimoh Ibrahim, the Electoral Officer, said that Akinsanya scored 35 votes while his rival, Mr Olamilekan Mabinuori, polled five votes.