Kazeem beats incumbent, Omititi to secure Mushin Constituency 2 APC ticket

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Yinka Kazeem has defeated Mr Yinka Olawale aka Omititi, currently representing Mushin Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, to secure APC’s ticket for the 2023 election.

Mr Yinka Kazeem (Esho).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the primary election held at New City Primary School, Mushin, and was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Announcing the result, the Chairman of a three-man APC Electoral Committee, Mr Abiodun Salami, said that Kazeem scored 16 votes while Olawale scored 11.

Salami said that 30 ad-hoc delegates were drawn from the six wards in the constituency.

According to him, 29 were accredited and they voted, while one was absent.

He said: “After the sorting and counting of votes, Mr Yinka Kazeem scored 16 votes while Hon. Olayiwola Olawale polled 11 votes.

“Mr Kabir Isiba scored one vote, Mr Rasak Sunmonu scored one vote while Mr Wale Arogundade, Mr Toyin Lawal, Mr Olasupo Moga have no vote.”

“Having conducted the election, I, Abiodun Salami, hereby declare Mr Yinka Kazeem the Candidate for the APC Mushin Constituency II.”

Speaking to newsmen, Kazeem said that the election was peaceful, free and fair, and thanked the delegates for casting their votes for him.

The APC candidate said that he would represent his constituents by sponsoring bills that would improve their lives.

However, Mr Nureni Akinsanya, the incumbent lawmaker for Mushin Constituency II, won the primary election in his constituency.

Announcing the result, Mr Jimoh Ibrahim, the Electoral Officer, said that Akinsanya scored 35 votes while his rival, Mr Olamilekan Mabinuori, polled five votes.

NAN reports that the election was held at Nasiru Deen Primary School, Ayantuga, Mushin, under the supervision of an INEC official.

