Katsina Speaker congratulates Muslims on new Islamic year

The Speaker, Katsina House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasir Yahaya, says the 8th assembly will enact developmental and people-oriented laws for the development of the state.

Yahaya gave the assurance in his message to rejoice with Muslim faithful on the beginning of new Islamic Year, 1445 AH, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Aminu Magaji on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 in Katsina.

He said the eighth legislature remained ready to partner with the executive arm in enacting developmental and people-oriented laws that would assist in uplifting the general wellbeing of people of the state.

According to him, the assembly is blessed with members that put the wellbeing and security of lives and property of the electorate above their personal interests. He, therefore, assured the people of the commitment of the assembly to move the state forward.

Yahaya wished the Muslim Ummah across the state and the country in general, a prosperous New Year.

“It is hoped that the new year would usher in a new era of peace, stability and economic prosperity among the entire people of Katsina and beyond.”