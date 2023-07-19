ADVERTISEMENT
Katsina Speaker congratulates Muslims on new Islamic year

News Agency Of Nigeria

Katsina Speaker also assured the people of the commitment of the assembly to move the state forward.

Alhaji Nasir Yahaya (TheLinksNews)
Alhaji Nasir Yahaya (TheLinksNews)

Yahaya gave the assurance in his message to rejoice with Muslim faithful on the beginning of new Islamic Year, 1445 AH, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Aminu Magaji on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 in Katsina.

He said the eighth legislature remained ready to partner with the executive arm in enacting developmental and people-oriented laws that would assist in uplifting the general wellbeing of people of the state.

Yahaya wished the Muslim Ummah across the state and the country in general, a prosperous New Year.

Yahaya wished the Muslim Ummah across the state and the country in general, a prosperous New Year.

It is hoped that the new year would usher in a new era of peace, stability and economic prosperity among the entire people of Katsina and beyond.”

The speaker also reminded citizens to put the fear of Allah in all their undertakings to enable them attract His mercies and blessings for their success.

News Agency Of Nigeria

