ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kano PDP faction joins NNPP

News Agency Of Nigeria

A faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State has dumped the party for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Atiku & Kwankwaso (PeoplesGazette)
Atiku & Kwankwaso (PeoplesGazette)

This is contained in a statement by Sunusi Dawakin Tofa, Spokesman of the NNPP Campaign Council, on Sunday in Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The statement said the decampees were received into the fold of the NNPP by its National Chairman, Prof. Rufa’i Alkali and the party’s presidential candidate running mate, Isaac Idahosa, at a ceremony held in Kano.

It quoted the PDP factional leader, Shehu Sagagi as saying that they dumped the party due to lack of internal democracy and nepotism by its national leadership.

Sagagi said that he defected alongside 36 state executive members, over 700 local government executives, 8,000 ward executives, 44 national delegates and 1,452 ward delegates.

“Politics is a game of numbers, we are optimistic that the NNPP Presidential Candidate, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will take us to victory at both national and state level.

“The PDP sabotaged itself in states like Kano by allowing the likes of Sen. Kwankwaso to defect in spite of his massive followership not only in the state but the nation at large.

“To us this is a home coming, we are real politicians and we have joined a political party that plays real politics.

“I am happy to rejoin Sen. Kwankwaso once again a year after our departure,” Sagagi was quoted as saying in the statement.

The statement also quoted Alkali as congratulating the decampees for the wise decision to join the NNPP.

It further quoted Idahosa as saying that the NNPP with its massive support and historic defection would emerged victorious at the polls.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC, 10 governors buck against Buhari's new naira policy

APC, 10 governors buck against Buhari's new naira policy

2023 election: Enugu West endorses PDP Guber candidate

2023 election: Enugu West endorses PDP Guber candidate

Mbah: APC members defect to PDP in Enugu

Mbah: APC members defect to PDP in Enugu

Okowa receives ADC defectors to PDP in Lagos, says “help coming to Nigerians

Okowa receives ADC defectors to PDP in Lagos, says “help coming to Nigerians”

Kano PDP faction joins NNPP

Kano PDP faction joins NNPP

From Buhari to Tinubu, from frying pan to fire – Atiku

From Buhari to Tinubu, from frying pan to fire – Atiku

5 days to elections, CBN yet to make cash available to INEC

5 days to elections, CBN yet to make cash available to INEC

APC PCC uncovers online platform set up to run down Tinubu

APC PCC uncovers online platform set up to run down Tinubu

Elections: Vote wisely, shun violence, MURIC urges Muslims

Elections: Vote wisely, shun violence, MURIC urges Muslims

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What’s Atiku’s biggest obstacle to victory?

What’s Atiku’s biggest obstacle to victory?