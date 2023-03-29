Kano Governor-elect, Yusuf, promises people oriented democracy

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yusuf made this known to newsmen shortly after collecting his Certificate of Return (CoR) along with 26 members-elect of the House of Assembly from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano on Wednesday.

He appreciated the people of the state for giving him and his running mate the mandate to lead the state.

“We accept this privilege with heavy responsibility; we shall carry out the people democratic directives with focus and unrelenting dedication, we shall govern for all for peace and prosperity of the state,” the governor-elect declared.

He expressed indebtedness to traditional, community and religious leaders who fostered an atmosphere of peace, while appreciating the efforts of NNPP leaders at all levels for their tireless efforts and commitment.

Yusuf also pledged sound programmes to reinvigorate the education sector through the provision of modern learning facilities and conducive atmosphere.

Besides, he promised to prioritise water supply, health, agriculture, security, youth and women empowerment.

He said that already a blueprint had been worked out to end perennial water scarcity in Kano metropolis and other major towns across the state.

“We will expand water supply to all nook and crannies of the Kano city to enable people have access to portable drinking water for human and animal consumption.

“We will utilise dams and provide assorted farming implements at subsidised rate to enhance massive food production for all year farming.

“The NNPP administration will accord priority to the health sector through provision of modern facilities to enhance quality healthcare delivery at the grassroots,” he said.

According to him, a robust economic package geared at driving exponential growth across the state had been designed for implementation.

He said: “We have what it takes to move Kano state to the next level through massive infrastructural development.

”We have development programmes that will scale up production. The time for the industrialisation of our state is now. There is no more time to waste.”

The governor-elect reiterated his commitment to attract new infrastructure development through a blueprint that would concentrate on agro-allied industrialisation, new energy and mineral resources sectors.

He restated his commitment to restore the fortune of the state to the path of progress and prosperity.

Yusuf lauded INEC and security agencies for providing a level playing ground that paved way for the conduct of free, fair and credible election in the state.

“As Governor-elect, I call on all contestants to join hands with me to develop the Kano state of our dreams,” he urged.