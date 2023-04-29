The leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, in a viral video, said the government of Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor-elect would also look into the balkanisation of the emirate by Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.

Recall that in March 2022, Sanusi who was enthroned as the Emir of Kano during the administration of Kwankwaso was dethroned by Ganduje-led administration.

Ganduje also split the emirate into five entities and appointed emirs who were placed on the same level of rulership and authority.

However, with the emergence of Yusuf, who is Kwankwaso’s ally as the incoming governor of the state, Kwankwaso has vowed that the dethronement of the deposed Emir of Kano would be revisited.

“We have campaigned and as you know we are popular in Nigeria especially in Kano state, we are now back and God willing we will continue with the good works our administration left. This incoming governor and his team will take them up, he said.

“As elders, we will continue to advise them to do the right thing. We tried not intervene in the issue of bringing or removing any Emir, but now, an opportunity has come.

“Those who were given this opportunity will sit down and see to the issues. They will look at what they are expected to do. Beside the Emir, even the emirate has been divided into five places. All these need to be studied. Usually a leader inherits good, bad and issues that are hard to reconcile.”

