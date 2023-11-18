ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kano Gov rejects 'miscarriage of justice', heads to Supreme Court

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court stated that evidence presented by parties convincingly established that Yusuf was not a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) at the time of the election.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

Recommended articles

“I hereby inform the people of Kano State and well-meaning Nigerians that based on consensus of our stakeholders we have instructed our lawyers to appeal against the judgment at the Supreme Court.

“We are optimistic that the Supreme Court will set aside these miscarriages of justice by the Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court.

“We are also optimistic that the Supreme Court will reaffirm our mandate given by the people of Kano State,’’ he said in a statement issued by his media aide, Bature Dawakin-Tofa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yusuf called on Kano State people to go about their legitimate businesses as the government had taken necessary measures to ensure the security of their lives and properties as a cardinal responsibility.

He assured that the temporary setback would not deter his administration from its commitment to continue with its laudable projects and programmes to restore the lost glory of the state.

He said he would instead roll out more initiatives to deliver dividends of democracy to citizens and residents of Kano State.

Yusuf also called on the people of the state and other well-meaning Nigerians to continue to pray for Kano for God’s mercy and protection to save the state from injustice and from mischief makers.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja nullified Yusuf’s election on Friday in a unanimous ruling by the three-man panel on the ground that he was not a valid candidate in the March 18 gubernatorial election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court stated that evidence presented by parties convincingly established that Yusuf was not a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) at the time of the election.

It held that this made Yusuf ineligible to contest the governorship election under the 1999 Constitution as amended since he was not validly sponsored by the NNPP.

“A person must be a member of a political party before he can be sponsored for an election.

“Sponsorship without membership is like putting something on nothing, Justice M. U. Adumeh, panel chairman stated while delivering the judgment."

The appellate court consequently affirmed the earlier judgment of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which had nullified Yusuf’s election.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a virtual judgment read on Sept. 20, the Election Petition Tribunal ousted Yusuf from office and declared Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

The tribunal, led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, determined that certain ballot papers, pivotal in declaring Yusuf as the winner, lacked the necessary INEC signatures and stamps.

Consequently, 165,663 votes credited to the NNPP candidate were declared invalid.

After deducting the invalidated votes, Yusuf who was initially declared winner with 1,019,602 votes, saw his tally reduced to 853,939 votes.

In the turn of events, his closest rival, Gawuna, the APC candidate, emerged as the new winner with 890,705 votes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA, gospel artiste take campaign against drug abuse to Ejigbo community

NDLEA, gospel artiste take campaign against drug abuse to Ejigbo community

BUA donates ₦1bn entrepreneurship centre to Maiduguri University

BUA donates ₦1bn entrepreneurship centre to Maiduguri University

Minister drags Enugu couple to court over defilement of 9-year-old daughter

Minister drags Enugu couple to court over defilement of 9-year-old daughter

Police in Bayelsa arrest suspected killer of DPO in Rivers

Police in Bayelsa arrest suspected killer of DPO in Rivers

Institute honours ex-EFCC chair Magu over role in P&ID case

Institute honours ex-EFCC chair Magu over role in P&ID case

Kano Gov rejects 'miscarriage of justice', heads to Supreme Court

Kano Gov rejects 'miscarriage of justice', heads to Supreme Court

Kano Poll: How we used Kwankwaso, Gov Yusuf's mistakes to nail them - Ganduje

Kano Poll: How we used Kwankwaso, Gov Yusuf's mistakes to nail them - Ganduje

Sierra Leone President commends Nigeria for support

Sierra Leone President commends Nigeria for support

ONSA partners UNDP, Germany on police reforms in Nigeria

ONSA partners UNDP, Germany on police reforms in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hope Uzodimma and Samuel Anyanwu [PG]

Uzodimma dusted at Anyanwu's polling unit as PDP records wide-margin victory

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma. [Twitter:HopeUzodinma]
Live

INEC declares Uzodimma winner in Imo; collation begins in Kogi, Bayelsa

Athan Achonu, Labour Party governorship candidate in Imo State. [The Cable]

Labour Party rejects INEC result for Imo election, heads for court

Dino Melaye is not happy with INEC over Kogi governorship election. [BBC]

I’ve never seen that kind of fraud in my life  —  Dino Melaye condemns Kogi election