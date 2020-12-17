A group of Peoples Democratic Party lawmakers in the House of Representatives have called for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent abduction of over 300 schoolboys at Kankara in Katsina state.

The lawmakers had recently called on Nigerians to prevail on the National Assembly to begin impeachment process against the president following the killing of rice farmers in Borno state by Boko Haram.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Kalu, the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Publicity had dismissed the call describing it as an unpopular opinion of Kingsley Chinda, the leader of the group.

But on Thursday, December 17, 2020, Chinda at a press conference in Abuja restated the call for Buhari’s impeachment.

According to Punch, Chinda was accompanied by other PDP members in the House.