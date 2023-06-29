Jimoh Ibrahim appoints Onawunmi as media aide

According to the statement, Onawunmi, from Ile-Oluji/Okegbo Local Government Area (LGA), one of the six LGAs the business mogul is representing, is among Ibrahim’s campaign media team.

“Onawunmi’s appointment takes immediate effect,” said the statement.

Onawunmi, a civil servant, promised he would not take the privilege for granted and gave glory to God. He expressed gratitude to Ibrahim for the trust reposed in him over the appointment.

“No one receives anything except it is given from heaven. To God be the glory for the huge appointment and I will forever be grateful to Sen. Ibrahim for this privilege.

“This appointment can only be given by one who believes that the son of nobody can be somebody through hard work,” Onawunmi said in the statement.