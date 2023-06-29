ADVERTISEMENT
Jimoh Ibrahim appoints Onawunmi as media aide

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim, representing Ondo South Senatorial District, has appointed Mr Kehinde Onawunmi as his Special Assistant on Media.

Jimoh Ibrahim appoints Onawunmi as media aide (Credit: The Guild)
According to the statement, Onawunmi, from Ile-Oluji/Okegbo Local Government Area (LGA), one of the six LGAs the business mogul is representing, is among Ibrahim’s campaign media team.

Onawunmi’s appointment takes immediate effect,” said the statement.

Onawunmi, a civil servant, promised he would not take the privilege for granted and gave glory to God. He expressed gratitude to Ibrahim for the trust reposed in him over the appointment.

No one receives anything except it is given from heaven. To God be the glory for the huge appointment and I will forever be grateful to Sen. Ibrahim for this privilege.

“This appointment can only be given by one who believes that the son of nobody can be somebody through hard work,” Onawunmi said in the statement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointment makes it the second after Ibrahim recently appointed Olagbegi, publisher of Ondo Events, an online newspaper, as his CoS.

News Agency Of Nigeria

