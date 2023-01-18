Bakare said this in response to Tinubu’s media team’s criticism over his recent advice to Nigerians to reject any candidate who sees the presidency as his entitlement.

In an apparent reference to Tinubu, the cleric in his state of the nation address on Sunday, January 15, 2023, also urged the electorate not to vote for any candidate who evades debates.

Reacting to this, Tinubu’s campaign team described Bakare as a paperweight politician who got zero vote in the APC primary last year.

Firing back, Bakare said he is proud of the zero vote he got in the primary election.

He added that getting a zero vote in an election is a badge of honour compared to not having a true identity and original certificates.

He said, “Can someone tell these people that scoring zero in a primary election with one’s true identity and credentials intact as well having original certificates from well-known schools: Primary, Secondary, colleges, and University within and outside of this nation is a veritable badge of honor, absolutely legit and unquestionable.

“One of the Special Advisers that I thought had some semblance of nobility had to utter outright lies and falsehoods to satisfy his paymaster.

“He said that I did a video asking members of our church to vote for their candidate and then turn around to ask them not to vote for him. Unfortunately, there is no such video containing such falsehood.”