Issues with Ganduje caused Tinubu to snub Kwankwaso for ministerial job

Prior to the unveiling of Tinubu's chosen ministerial nominees, strong indications were pointing towards Kwankwaso clinching a coveted spot in the government, fueled by his close ties with Tinubu, which were solidified during the presidential election.

However, when the list of ministerial nominees was finally revealed, Kwankwaso's name was notably absent, leaving room for speculation. Instead, a slot was awarded to Nyesom Wike, a former governor of Rivers State and a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

The Director of Publicity for the APC, Bala Ibrahim, expounded on the party's perspective, asserting that the recent criticisms of Ganduje's tenure in Kano State by Governor Abba Yusuf of the NNPP and Kwankwaso's political protege might have swayed Tinubu's decision against appointing Kwankwaso as a minister.

Ibrahim offered his viewpoint, stating, "Kwankwaso holds a significant position in Kano's political landscape. However, the questionable methods employed by his Kwankwasiyya movement have resulted in a gradual erosion of support for him. The movement's disruptive influence on Kano's political scene, and by extension, Nigeria's, cannot be overlooked."