Fresh massacre in Plateau as suspected gunmen kill 40 in Bassa community

At least 40 residents of Zike community in Kimakpa, Kwall district of Bassa Local Government Area, Plateau State, were killed in the early hours of Monday during a deadly attack by unidentified gunmen.

The assailants stormed the village in a surprise ambush, opening fire on sleeping residents.

The gunshots sent the community into a panic, with many attempting to flee but getting caught in the violence.

A local community leader, Wakili Tongwe, told Channels Television that he and a team of security personnel were patrolling a neighbouring area when the shooting started.

“Though our team engaged the attackers and repelled them, the damage had already been done.

“We lost thirty-six people on the spot, and four others later died from their injuries. Several others are currently receiving treatment for gunshot wounds,” Tongwe said.

This latest incident comes less than two weeks after a similar attack in Bokkos Local Government Area left 52 residents dead, deepening fears of escalating violence across Plateau State.

Plateau govt react

The Plateau State Government expressed outrage over the attack. Commissioner for Information and Communication Joyce Ramnap condemned the incident, calling it “one too many.”

“It is sad that in less than two weeks after our people were killed in Bokkos, we are faced with another horrific attack in Bassa.

“This is an attempt to puncture the peace that has gradually returned to the State,” Ramnap said.

She urged residents to remain calm and assured them that Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s administration would “deal decisively” with anyone found responsible.