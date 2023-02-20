BREAKING: Court stops INEC from using MC Oluomo in logistics of electoral materials

In a decision handed down by the Federal High Court in Lagos, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been legally restrained from enlisting the assistance of the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Committee for the distribution of election-related paraphernalia.
The Labour Party recently asked the court to bar MC Oluomo from gettin involved in the distribution of electoral materials...
Why this matters: The leadership of the committee falls into hands of Musliu Akinsanya, otherwise recognized as MC Oluomo - a notable proponent of the All Progressives Congress (APC) political party.
Recall: In light of troubling allegations regarding his purported involvement with politically motivated violence and thuggery, the Labour Party recently took legal action to secure a court order barring MC Oluomo from involvement in the distribution of electoral materials.
What the court said: At the court hearing on Monday, February 20, 2023, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke ruled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is prohibited from enlisting the assistance of MC Oluomo in the dispensation of election materials in Lagos.
