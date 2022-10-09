RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

MC Oluomo shuts down Lagos with 5-million-man rally for Tinubu

Thousands of supporters of the APC on Sunday, embarked on five million solidarity walk in support of the Presidential Candidate of the party, Sen. Bola Tinubu and his running mate Sen. Kashim Shettima in Lagos State.

The rally was also to show support for the re-election of the Lagos state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his running mate, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and all the APC candidates in the state.

The APC supporters, who defied the early downpour, converged at the entrance of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere as early as 7.00a.m.

The rally was terminated at Bolade Oshodi with funfare at noon.

Addressing the supporters, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, the former Chairman of the proscribed National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) said the walk became imperative to demonstrate the massive support for Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

Akinsanya said the former Lagos state governor who laid the foundation for the progressive development of the state had the character, capacity and competence to provide leadership that everyone would be proud of in the country.

According to him, Tinubu has the experience and ability to replicating all the visible developments in Lagos state at the Federal level if given the opportunity.

Also speaking, Mr Waheed Seriki, one of the leaders of APC support group in the rally said: “Asiwaju Tinubu is prepared to change the narrative of the challenges facing the nation.

“Some areas that will enjoy priority of the incoming Tinubu’s administration include insecurity, power generation and employment creation.”

NAN reports that several political support groups of different presidential candidates have been staging solidarity walk in support of their candidates.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lifted ban on campaigns in public by political parties officially on Sept. 28.

The electoral umpire fixed Feb. 25, 2023 for national elections (Presidential and National Assembly) and March 11 for State elections (Governorship and State Assembly).

