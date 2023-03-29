ADVERTISEMENT
INEC to issue Certificates of Return to Osun lawmakers on Thursday

News Agency Of Nigeria

PDP won 25 of the 26 seats of the Osun House of Assembly while the APC won a seat during the March 18 State House of Assembly election.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu
In a statement signed by the Osun INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Mutiu Agboke, on Wednesday, he said the event would hold at the Osun INEC office in Osogbo.

The statement said that INEC, in compliance with Section 72 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022, is mandated to issue a certificate of return within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned elected under the law.

“The presentation will take place at the Media Centre, INEC Osun State Office, Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won 25 of the 26 seats of the Osun House of Assembly while the All Progressives Congress won a seat during the March 18 State House of Assembly election.

News Agency Of Nigeria

