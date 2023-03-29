INEC to issue Certificates of Return to Osun lawmakers on Thursday

In a statement signed by the Osun INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Mutiu Agboke, on Wednesday, he said the event would hold at the Osun INEC office in Osogbo.

The statement said that INEC, in compliance with Section 72 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022, is mandated to issue a certificate of return within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned elected under the law.

“The presentation will take place at the Media Centre, INEC Osun State Office, Osogbo.

