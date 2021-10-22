RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

INEC satisfied with level of preparations for Anambra governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, said it is satisfied with the current level of preparations for the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

INEC Federal Commissioner for Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Festus Okoye. [Dailytrust]
In a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye in Abuja, the commission said that virtually all non-sensitive materials have been delivered in readiness for the election.

Okoye said the commission deliberated on the state governorship election holding on November 6, at its regular weekly meeting held on Thursday in Abuja,

“The training of ad-hoc staff is also going on as scheduled.

“The Commission is in touch with the National Peace Committee under the Chairmanship of former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd).

“Preparations are underway for the signing of the Peace Accord in Awka on November 4.”

Okoye said that the commission also noted with appreciation, the role of religious, traditional and community leaders in Anambra State.

The commission also appreciated the civil society, socio-cultural associations and the media in appealing for peace during electioneering campaign and election-day activities.

Okoye also disclosed that INEC also on Thursday published the notice of poll at its state and all the local government offices in Anambra State.

He said that so far, the commission has successfully implemented 12 out of 14 activities in the timetable and schedule of activities.

‘By Section 46 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the Commission shall, not later than 14 days before the day of the election, cause to be published, a notice specifying the date and hours fixed for the poll; the persons entitled to vote; and the location of the polling units.

“In the same vein, today is the last day for the submission of names of Polling Agents by political parties.

“By Section 45 of the Electoral Act, each political party may by notice in writing addressed to the Electoral Officer of the Local Government, appoint a polling agent for each polling unit and collation centre.

“The notice shall set out the name and address of the polling agent, accompanied by two passport photographs of each polling agent, and sample signature of the agent at least 14 days before the date fixed for the election.”

Okoye advised political parties to adhere strictly to the law and the guidelines for the deployment of polling agents.

He said that only duly accredited polling agents would be allowed to operate at the polling units and collation centres.

“With just a little over two weeks to the election, the Commission once again appeals for support from all and sundry in Anambra to ensure that the election will not only be peaceful, but also free, fair and credible.”

