INEC moves sensitive materials to Enugu LGAs – REC.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Enugu State, Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu that the materials had been received at 17 council areas in the state as at 4p.m. on Thursday.

According to him, “as you can see, the political party agents and observers are here since morning and have observed the last consignment of the sensitive materials loaded and trucked for Enugu South Local Government Area (LGA).

“We have had a seamless, peaceful and satisfactory distribution of the sensitive materials in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Enugu branch, as the last batch of truck of one of the 17 LGAs within town here left few minutes ago.

“Those sensitive materials for local government areas in the hinterland have been moved earlier in the morning as we started the sorting and loading by LGAs as early as 5a.m. today,” he said.

The REC said that from each of the INEC LGA offices; the sensitive materials, which will be well sorted out this evening, would start moving to the Registration Area Centres (RAC) early on Friday, March 17.

“With the tight arrangement we have made on transport, which the process is ongoing smoothly as well as the firm agreement we had with the transport unions, I believe that election materials will arrive the polling units latest 7:30a.m. on March 18.

“As we have reiterated, INEC will be conducting a hitch-free Governorship and State Assembly polls as well as the rescheduled Enugu East Senatorial Zone poll on March 18 in Enugu State.

“All hands are on deck in the commission and with our electoral stakeholders, we will conduct a peaceful, hitch-free, credible and fair polls come March 18,” he assured.

He also said that provision for replacement of incomplete sensitive materials had been made by the national headquarters to ensure that all materials are intact going into the elections.

Speaking, Chief Casmir Agbo, Chairman of Labour Party in Enugu State, said that the party and its agents had followed the distribution of the sensitive materials at the CBN.

According to Agbo, “we monitored what has been ongoing at the CBN since morning with keen interest and it has been on smooth.”

He said: “However, INEC did not open the nylon sealing of the sensitive materials’ cartons for us to see into it as well as interrogate discrepancies.