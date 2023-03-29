INEC issues Certificates of Return to Makinde, Assembly members-elect

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, also witnessed presentation of Certificates of Return to 32 newly elected House of Assembly members.

The presentation of the certificates was supervised by Mr Sam Olumekun, the National Commissioner in charge of Oyo, Ekiti and Lagos States.

In his remarks, Olumekun said that the commission would continue to conduct free and credible elections in the country no matter any odd encounter during process.

He attributed the success of the general election to early preparations embarked upon immediately after the 2019 general elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, Dr Adeniran Tella, reassured all stakeholders in the electioneering process that INEC was poised at building on the high level of credibility it has achieved so far “by deploying the use of technology into our electoral process.

Tella said, “The like of the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for registration, verification/ authentication and uploading of election results.

“This further confirms the commission’s determination and commitment to becoming one of the best election management bodies in the world that will meet the aspiration of the people.”

Tella appealed to the governor-elect, his deputy and all the 32 State House of Assembly elected members to be magnanimous in victory.

He urged them to use the renewed mandates given to them to serve the people diligently and truthfully.

This, according to him, will go a long way at reviving the lost spirit of participation by the majority of voters who had lost hope in the democracy as a result of seeming lack of governance that have direct impact on their lives.

The REC also appreciated all the election stakeholders for their unrelenting supports before, during and after the elections.

He urged the stakeholders especially the political class and security agencies to continue to support the commission’s efforts at ensuring a lasting democratic process in the country.

Gov. Makinde, in his remarks, promised to take the state from poverty to prosperity.

He dedicated his election victory to the people of Oyo State.