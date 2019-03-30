Presenting the certificates, the National Electoral Commissioner in charge of Bauchi, Gombe and Yobe States, Alhaji Baba Shettima-Arfo, said the event was historic in the democratic transition of the state.

Shettima-Arfo noted that the process used to be peaceful in Bauchi, but lamented that this time around, there were pockets of violence in few places in the state, which resulted in inconclusive elections in some parts of the state.

He assured that the commission would investigate the circumstances to enable it tackle same during future elections.

The national commissioner called on stakeholders in the state to work closely with INEC to enable the commission excel during future elections.

He commended organizations in the state that contributed towards the success of the last election.

On his part, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), in charge of Bauchi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, observed that elective positions in the state were keenly contested, describing the situation as a positive development.

Ibrahim assured political actors that the commission would remain an impartial umpire in the discharge of its responsibilities..

In his remarks, the governor-elect, Mohammed, commended INEC for conducting free and fair election in the state in spite of intense pressure from certain quarters.

He also commended the Bauchi electorate for exhibiting maturity during the polls and the confidence reposed in him by giving him their mandate.

The governor-elect pledged not to betray the confidence reposed in him by the people and called on all and sundry to join him in developing the state.

Out of 31 House of Assembly members-elect, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has 22, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got eight while ANPP had one.