The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has not been given access to inspect election materials used during the presidential election.

PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan raised an alarm on Saturday, March 16, 2019 saying that the electoral body has refused to allow Atiku inspect the materials.

This is despite a court order instructing INEC to allow the PDP presidential candidate inspect the election materials.

The PDP also accused INEC of working with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to frustrate Atiku’s court case.

INEC’s reaction

According to The Cable, INEC’s spokesman, Rotimi Oyekanmi said the agency will comply when it receives the court order.

The PDP spokesman, in his statement, said “Despite being served with the Order and several follow-ups, the leadership of INEC has refused to grant the PDP and Atiku Abubakar access to the materials and documents, notwithstanding the urgency of the matter.”

Speaking further on PDP’s claim, Oyekanmi added that “It is common knowledge that since the declaration of the results of the presidential election, the commission has been busy with the multiple activities associated with the national assembly, governorship, state houses of assembly and federal capital territory elections.

“Only last Thursday, the commission presented certificates of return to senators-elect and house of representatives members-elects including PDP members.

“Nevertheless, the commission will comply when the due process is followed.”

INEC declared President Buhari of the APC winner of the presidential election which held on February 23, 2019, after he got 15,191,847 votes.