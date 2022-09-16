INEC denies altering voters’ register for 2023 elections

The electoral umpire concluded the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), which commenced in January, on July 31.

What INEC said: On Thursday, September 15, 2022, Festus Okoye, INEC Head of Information and Voter Education said that no new registrant had been added.

The commissioner said such would only be done after the completion of supplemental activities in line with the law.

INEC’s reaction followed a press conference by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

“No new registrant has yet been added to the Register of Voters for the 2023 General Election”, Okoye stressed.

What INEC is doing now: The spokesman revealed that the commission is conducting an Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) cleanup by scrutinising every record.

He noted that based on the Electoral Act 2022, any record that does not meet all the criteria for inclusion, as stipulated in Section 10, will be discarded.

Okoye said appearance at the registration venue with proof of identity, age, nationality, fingerprints and clear pictures will be perused.

“It is only after the claims and objections have been completed that the final register will be published”, the official added.