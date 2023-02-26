INEC declares Doguwa of APC, 3 NNPP candidates as Reps winners in Kano

Yakasai said that Doguwa scored 39,732 votes to defeat his closest rival, Salisu Abdullahi of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), who polled 34,798 votes.

Similarly, the commission had declared Tijjani Jobe of the NNPP as a winner of the Feb. 25 Federal Constituency for Tofa/Rimin Gado/Dawakin Tofa federal constituency.

Prof. Saminu Yahaya announced the results in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area INEC office on Sunday.

Yahaya said Jobe scored 52,456 votes to beat Abba Ganduje of APC who polled 44,809 votes.

Also, Prof. Mohammed Abba, the Returning Officer for Wudil/Garko federal constituency, announced on the Sunday that the candidate of NNPP was declared winner having scored 37,896 votes, while Ali Magaji of APC netted 23,686 votes.