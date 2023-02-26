ADVERTISEMENT
INEC declares Doguwa of APC, 3 NNPP candidates as Reps winners in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Alhassan Doguwa of All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of Saturday’s election for Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State.

Alhassan Ado Doguwa (Premium Times)
Yakasai said that Doguwa scored 39,732 votes to defeat his closest rival, Salisu Abdullahi of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), who polled 34,798 votes.

Similarly, the commission had declared Tijjani Jobe of the NNPP as a winner of the Feb. 25 Federal Constituency for Tofa/Rimin Gado/Dawakin Tofa federal constituency.

Prof. Saminu Yahaya announced the results in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area INEC office on Sunday.

Yahaya said Jobe scored 52,456 votes to beat Abba Ganduje of APC who polled 44,809 votes.

Also, Prof. Mohammed Abba, the Returning Officer for Wudil/Garko federal constituency, announced on the Sunday that the candidate of NNPP was declared winner having scored 37,896 votes, while Ali Magaji of APC netted 23,686 votes.

Again, the Returning Officer of Rano/Bunkure/Kibiya Federal Constituency, Prof. Suleiman Bichi, announced the candidate of NNPP, Kabiru Alhassan Rano, as the winner of the poll having clinched the highest number of 50,160 votes, while Aliyu Musa Aliyu of APC scored 35,235 votes.

