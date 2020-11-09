Abubakar Nahuche, a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has resigned from his role on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Chairman of INEC's Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said Nahuche resigned due to personal reasons, and his resignation had been accepted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

"INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Estate, Works and Transport Committee, representing North-West, Abubakar Nahuche, resigned his appointment on personal reasons and the President has accepted his resignation and thanked him for his services to the nation," he said.

Nahuche's resignation was announced just after five other national commissioners left the electoral commission after the expiration of their terms.

Solomon Soyebi, Baba Shettima Arfo, Amina Zakari, Prof. Antonia Taiye Okoosi-Simbine, and Dr Mohammed Mustafa Lecky all stepped down during a ceremony at the commission's headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, also stepped aside and handed over the affairs of the commission to the retired Air Vice Marshal Ahmed Mu'azu, national commissioner in charge of the commission's Tender Board Committee.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu (right) hands over to the retired Air Vice Marshal Ahmed Mu'azu (left) [INEC]

His exit from the role is only temporary until the Nigerian Senate confirms his reappointment for a second five-year term as head of the electoral commission.

President Buhari sent his letter of nomination to the National Assembly in late October, but lawmakers are currently on a break till late November when the nomination is expected to be confirmed without delay.

Yakubu and the five national commissioners that stepped down on Monday were inaugurated on November 9, 2015.