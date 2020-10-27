President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Professor Mahmood Yakubu for a second term as the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

President Buhari's spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said in a statement on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 that a letter has already been sent to the National Assembly to confirm the nomination.

Buhari said the nomination was in accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

"I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a second and final term," Buhari said in a letter addressed to Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Yakubu was first appointed INEC chairman in November 2015 by Buhari months after he became the first opposition candidate to defeat an incumbent to become president.

Yakubu's tenure has been a mixed bag of credible elections and others plagued by irregularities and accusations of bias.