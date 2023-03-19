ADVERTISEMENT
INEC commences collation of guber election results in Sokoto

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, commenced collation of the March 18 Governorship election in Sokoto State.

“We have promised to ensure the elections are contested in an atmosphere free of rancor, free, fair, credible and all-inclusive.

“More so, today is another day which is of more concern to all of us. Therefore, I want to assure all that INEC will stand on its promises to ensure only the will of the people prevailed,” he said.

Introducing the Returning Officer for state Gubernatorial election, Prof Armaya’u Hamisu, Hajiya Hauwa Kangiwa, the acting Resident Electoral Commission, Sokoto, appreciated all stakeholders for the success of the election.

She further assured of INEC’s commitment toward a transparent process and all-inclusive procedures.

Also speaking, the Returning Officer, who is the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Dutsin-ma, Katsina State, pledged to ensure the exercise was in accordance with the law.

“We have taken an oath to ensure we work in accordance with the law, without any fear or favour.

“As such, I want to assure all that this process will remain free, fair and all-inclusive in which after the collaboration it will be acceptable to all,” he said.

