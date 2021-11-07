Following the governorship election held on Saturday in Anambra state, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the collation of results from the 21 Local Government Areas in the state.
INEC begins collation of Anambra election results
So far, the results of Anaocha, Oyi, Awka South, Anambra East and Dunukofia LGAs have been announced.
In his address on Sunday, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, announced Prof. Florence Obi, the Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar as the returning officer for the process, Punch reports.
Some of the returning officers for the political parties that participated in the governorship election include Chibuzor Obiakor — APC, Dr Alex Obiogbolu — PDP, and Senator Victor Umeh — APGA.
However, while results keep trickling in from LGAs, the results of Anaocha, Oyi, Awka South, Anambra East and Dunukofia LGAs have been announced.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng