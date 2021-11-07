Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the governorship election in Anambra state is reportedly leading in one-third of the entire Local Government Areas in the state.
Anambra Election: Soludo in early lead as election results trickle in from LGAs
Soludo clears all the seven LGAs that have so far been announced.
In Anambra, there are 21 local governments areas, and the APGA candidate is said to have cleared all the seven LGAs that have so far been announced.
The LGAs are Orumba South, Njijoka, Awka South, Onitsha South, Enugu Anambra East, Anaocha, and Anambra East.
Below are the results of the seven the LGAs that have been announced so far.
Njikoka LGA
APC — 3216
APGA — 8803
PDP — 3409
Orumba South LGA
APC: 2,060
APGA: 4394
PDP: 1672
Awka South LGA
APC — 2595
APGA — 12891
PDP — 5489
Onitsha South LGA
APC — 2050
APGA — 4281
PDP — 2253
Enugu Anambra East LGA
APC 381
APGA: 4584
PDP: 313
Anambra East LGA
APC 2034
APGA: 9746
PDP: 1380
Anaocha LGA
APC — 2085
APGA — 6911
PDP — 5,108
