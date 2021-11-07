RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Anambra Election: Soludo in early lead as election results trickle in from LGAs

Authors:

bayo wahab

Soludo clears all the seven LGAs that have so far been announced.

Contestants of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra, (The Nation)
Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the governorship election in Anambra state is reportedly leading in one-third of the entire Local Government Areas in the state.

In Anambra, there are 21 local governments areas, and the APGA candidate is said to have cleared all the seven LGAs that have so far been announced.

The LGAs are Orumba South, Njijoka, Awka South, Onitsha South, Enugu Anambra East, Anaocha, and Anambra East.

Below are the results of the seven the LGAs that have been announced so far.

Njikoka LGA

APC — 3216

APGA — 8803

PDP — 3409

Orumba South LGA

APC: 2,060

APGA: 4394

PDP: 1672

Awka South LGA

APC — 2595

APGA — 12891

PDP — 5489

Onitsha South LGA

APC — 2050

APGA — 4281

PDP — 2253

Enugu Anambra East LGA

APC 381

APGA: 4584

PDP: 313

Anambra East LGA

APC 2034

APGA: 9746

PDP: 1380

Anaocha LGA

APC — 2085

APGA — 6911

PDP — 5,108

