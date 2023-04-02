The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

INEC appoints 9 SANs to defend Tinubu's election victory

Nurudeen Shotayo

INEC enlisted the services of nine lawyers, including four from its legal department, to defend the petitions against Tinubu's victory.

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

Recall that INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, on March 1, 2023, declared the All Progressives Congress candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the controversial election.

However, his victory is being challenged by several candidates who lost in the election over claims that the commission erred in declaring Tinubu winner because he failed to meet all the constitutional requirements for a candidate to emerge.

Also, the candidates and their political parties accused INEC of manipulating the results of the election due to its failure to upload polling unit results on its result-viewing portal in real-time as promised before the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his Labour Party counterpart Peter Obi; the Action Alliance (AA) candidate, Solomon Okangbuan and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) flag-bearer, Chichi Ojei, have all filed petitions for the nullification of the presidential election results.

But, in a bid to safeguard the result, the commission, according to City Lawyer, has put together a team of nine SANs to be led by former Nigerian Bar Association President (NBA), Abubakar Mahmoud.

Other members of the team are Stephen Adehi (SAN), Oluwakemi Pinheiro (SAN), Miannaya Essien (SAN), and Abdullahi Aliyu (SAN).

A member of the legal team reportedly confirmed that four SANs from the commission's legal department have also been drafted into the team and they include: Garba Hassan, Musa Attah, and Patricia Obi.

INEC reportedly has a budget of N3bn earmarked for the purpose of defending the results of the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections and the March 18 governorship and state assembly polls.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shun any plans to abscond during pilgrimage, Pilgrims Boss warns

Shun any plans to abscond during pilgrimage, Pilgrims Boss warns

Don’t turn Nigeria into banana republic because of Tinubu, Obanikoro tells rivals

Don’t turn Nigeria into banana republic because of Tinubu, Obanikoro tells rivals

Onochie campaigned for Tinubu contrary to allegations – Delta APC chieftain

Onochie campaigned for Tinubu contrary to allegations – Delta APC chieftain

Ebonyi boxing fans hail Anthony Joshua over come-back win

Ebonyi boxing fans hail Anthony Joshua over come-back win

INEC appoints 9 SANs to defend Tinubu's election victory

INEC appoints 9 SANs to defend Tinubu's election victory

Obi's campaign denies leaked conversation with Oyedepo, accuses APC

Obi's campaign denies leaked conversation with Oyedepo, accuses APC

Anti-Tinubu passenger's identity unveiled, lawyer says he's mentally ill

Anti-Tinubu passenger's identity unveiled, lawyer says he's mentally ill

IPOB Invitation: DSS to transfer Igbo leader to Abuja facility

IPOB Invitation: DSS to transfer Igbo leader to Abuja facility

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

Ayu: Wike backs suspension of PDP national chairman over election defeat

Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso says 2023 presidential election didn’t reflect people’s will

Bola Tinubu

Oyakhilome rallies Nigerian Youth in Diaspora to defend Tinubu’s mandate

Bauchi Assembly (Guardian)

PDP, APC and NNPP share Bauchi Assembly seats